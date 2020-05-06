French PV company Solea has developed a system which can produce 8-16 liters of solar-powered disinfectant solution per day.From pv magazine France. With German start-up SunCrafter winning recognition at a Covid-19 'hackathon' last month for its solar-powered hand disinfectant device, a subsidiary of French automation company Sirea has now launched its own PV-powered disinfectant solution. Sirea's Solea unit has developed the 13kg Aura system, which can produce 32 liters of disinfectant per day when running on grid electricity or 8-16 liters when dependent on solar power. The sodium hypochlorite-based ...

