REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Company Announces New Canadian Distribution Agreement to Continue Worldwide Sales Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) today announced a new distribution agreement with Concept JP, Inc. for exclusive distribution of its premium line of hair care products in the province of Quebec, Canada.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Concept JP as our new partner in Canada and look forward to the introduction of our product line in this very important market." Commented Donald Starace, President of Reviv3 Procare. "Quebec is the second most populous province in Canada and we see a great opportunity to expand our market reach with one of the most respected distributors in Quebec." Concluded Donald Starace.

As announced previously as part of the company's new aggressive growth strategy (https://ih.advfn.com/stock-market/USOTC/reviv3-procare-qb-RVIV/stock-news/82242872/reviv3-procare-announces-major-changes-for-much-hi) Reviv3 will continue seeking opportunities in new markets worldwide. Reviv3 hair care products are formulated to reduce hair thinning due to breakage, distress and various other conditions. The products are currently available in other major markets in Canada including provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Colombia.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of professional quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

