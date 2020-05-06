The 15 GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub has secured environmental approval in the Pilbara region. The project was originally intended to export clean energy to Jakarta and Singapore via subsea, high voltage DC cables but its focus has shifted to domestic industrial consumers.From pv magazine Australia. Australia's largest renewables project has got a step nearer after being recommended for approval by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of the state of Western Australia, subject to conditions. The Asian Renewable Energy Hub (Areh) - which could feature up to 15 GW of solar and wind generation ...

