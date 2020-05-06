Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Coaching by Music Industry Power Player Bob Catania

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Building its elite corps of expert consultants for independent artists, Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), a SaaS entertainment-technology company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), has added veteran music industry executive Bob Catania to its Music Pros individualized coaching program. Mr. Catania, a partner at retail airplay company What's In-Store Music, is currently an Advisor to Intercept Music and becomes Intercept's latest Music Pro.

As a Music Pro, Mr. Catania will be available to independent artists for personalized, one-on-one coaching and guidance. Mr. Catania and other Music Pros can be booked directly on Intercept's website beginning in the third quarter of 2020.

In the course of his decades in the music business, Bob Catania helped build the careers of countless global artists and bands as a promotion executive for Curb, Elektra, Geffen, and Island labels, among others. His involvement resulted in many, multi-platinum-selling albums for his artists. Outside the label universe, Mr. Catania and his partner Scott Emerson have realized a future model of the music industry with the success of What's In-Store Music (www.whats-instoremusic.com).

Until now, it was virtually impossible for independent artists to gain access to industry professionals of the caliber of Intercept's Music Pros. This team of hand-picked music experts, artists and influencers has amassed a collective 100-plus Grammy Awards and other industry recognitions, and generated more than $500 million in album sales. These experts are available to the entire Intercept Music roster of artists for individualized coaching sessions, as on optional add-on service.

"Our promise to independent artists is to help them build their entire career, not just promote a track or album here and there. Bob is exactly the kind of champion artists need to navigate this challenging market today," said Tod Turner, President of Intercept. "For all those artists who have a release and then wonder how to build on it, Intercept's suite of tools plus Bob's counsel is an unbeatable combination for the way to success."

"As a partner in What's In-Store Music, I know that there's no shortage of great music talent out there," added Bob Catania. "We have worked with Intercept from day one and have seen first-hand how their platform can create visibility for our clients. I am excited to have this added opportunity to provide meaningful guidance directly to independent artists as a Music Pro."

Intercept Music is an online platform completely dedicated to helping millions of global independent artists effectively promote their music and distribute it worldwide to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, Intercept's upgraded ambassador program also enables artists to accelerate their careers with individualized coaching sessions, which can be booked directly on the website.

There are currently an estimated 12 million independent artists (i.e., those not signed to major labels) worldwide today, and independent music is the fastest-growing sector by revenue in the music industry. The independent market generated $1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow 32% in 2020 to $2.1 billion, accounting for up to 10% of the global music industry. Intercept Music offers an unparalleled level of support and service to its independent artists.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company, with the soul of an artist. It sells and markets its product offerings utilizing the Software as a Service ("SaaS") model. In the crowded music marketplace today, 12 million artists are competing for fans and audiences that have almost unlimited access to music, whether from streaming services or online retailers. Intercept's software platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of distribution, marketing and expert coaching, empowering artists to connect with new audiences, measure their results and distribute and monetize their music like never before. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

