Next-Generation 911 to Cover Nearly 85% of the US Population by 2025, Says Frost & Sullivan

COVID-19 elevates urgency for Next-Gen 911 deployments

SANTA CLARA, California, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of COVID-19 has elevated pressure on states and countries that have not yet initiated NG911 deployments to expedite roll-outs. The possibility of federal funding for NG911 tied to coronavirus rescue legislation, which is expected to emphasize infrastructure projects, has the potential to dramatically boost market growth. Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Next-Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025, estimates the percentage of the U.S. population covered by closed NG911 contracts will grow from approximately 48.0% at year-end 2019 to approximately 84.5% by year-end 2025. Moreover, the total NG911 revenue opportunity is expected to grow from $441.6 million in 2019 to $836.0 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/43a

"NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by catering to the rapidly evolving demands, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens," said Brent Iadarola, Vice-President, Information and Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "NG911 introduces a broad array of public safety advancements that will significantly expand emergency communications capabilities and drive growth opportunities for an increasing number of stakeholders."

Iadarola added: "The next 12 months will be a critical time period for state and local 911 administrators to identify and secure the appropriate partners for their NG911 implementations. Fortunately, the entry of large integrators has significantly accelerated the progress of NG911 and reduced the complexity of deployments."

For further growth, market participants can capitalize on the implementation of NG911 by:

Equipping public safety answering points (PSAPs) with cloud-based platforms to enable secure access to PSAP functionality, regardless of location.

to enable secure access to PSAP functionality, regardless of location. Leveraging cloud environments to handle a broad array of robust new features and functionalities, including new forms of IP-based communications .

. Introducing platforms that integrate IoT and third-party security systems , such as telematics, gunshot detection, and license plate readers, to expand the information available to emergency personnel to enhance their situational awareness.

, such as telematics, gunshot detection, and license plate readers, to expand the information available to emergency personnel to enhance their situational awareness. Exploring solutions that allow citizens to use their mobile devices to proactively provide vital, real-time medical diagnostics to 911 emergency personnel and healthcare practitioners.

Next-Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025 is a part of Frost & Sullivan's Information and Communication Tech. Growth Partnership Service program, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Next-Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025

K4D3-65

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com