Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest appoints new CEO 06-May-2020 / 13:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest appoints new CEO Moscow, Russia - 06 May 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced the appointment of Nazim Efendiev as CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest. He will combine the new role with the duties of First Deputy CEO, Sales Director. Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "Nazim Efendiev has in-depth knowledge of the Company's business processes and extensive management experience. He contributed greatly to the foundation and development of Metalloinvest, having worked for almost two decades together with Andrey Varichev. Under the leadership of Nazim Efendiev, the Company will continue to implement the policy of dynamic development. I am confident that the team led by Nazim Efendiev will ensure the sustainable operation of Metalloinvest during this turbulent period in the global economy and will continue to implement projects aimed at further strengthening its market position." Nazim Efendiev was born in 1963 in Baku. In 1985, he graduated from the Military Institute of Foreign Languages and, in 1995, he obtained an MBA at the Academy of National Economy and completed a specialised international management programme at Kingston University (UK). From 2018 to 2019, he studied at IESE Business School of the University of Navarra on the Advanced Management Programme. Since 1996, he worked at Siberian Aluminium as Deputy Commercial Director of the Sayan Aluminium Plant, Director of the Trading House of the Samara Metallurgical Plant, and Chief of the Rolling Division of Russian Aluminium. In 2001, he became Sales Director at NOSTA and Ural Steel. Since 2004, he has served as General Director of Ural Steel. In 2006-2007, he was Executive Director of Management Company Metalloinvest . In 2007-2009, he served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Machine-building Corporation Uralmash. Since June 2010, he was Managing Director of Ural Steel. In 2011-2012, he was Deputy CEO, Government Relations Director of Management Company Metalloinvest. From March 2012 until present he has been serving as First Deputy CEO, Sales Director of Management Company Metalloinvest. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Corporate Communications Department E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by HC USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 61998 EQS News ID: 1037191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

