Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLEW ISIN: CA89785F1009 Ticker-Symbol: TLA 
Tradegate
05.05.20
13:57 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,007
-20,97 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0180,03713:42
0,0180,03711:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRUE LEAF BRANDS
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRUE LEAF BRANDS INC0,025-20,97 %