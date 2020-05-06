Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) -True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announces today that, on May 1, 2020, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted orders approving the interim financing facility between Lind Asset Management XV, LLC, True Leaf Brands Inc., True Leaf Cannabis Inc., True Leaf Pet Inc., and True Leaf Investments Corp. (collectively, the "Companies") (the "Interim Financing Facility") in the Companies' restructuring proceedings under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).

The Interim Financing Facility provides for funding in the maximum amount of $700,000, with an initial advance of $250,000 and subsequent weekly draws in the maximum amount of $50,000. The term of the loan is up to August 15, 2020, with a 10 per cent per annum interest rate, and requires that the Companies seek Court approval for a sales process providing for the separate marketing and sale of the Companies' pet business and the land and buildings in Lumby, British Columbia (inclusive of the Health Canada-licensed 18,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility) (the "Sales Process"). The Court also granted orders extending the stay of proceedings and the period of creditor protection for the Companies to June 16, 2020. The Companies expect to be returning before the Court the week of May 11, 2020 to seek approval of the Sales Process.

Other Corporate Matters

Darcy Bomford has stepped aside from his role as Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Brands Inc. effective April 28, 2020. Mr. Bomford will maintain his position as a director of the Company. True Leaf thanks Mr. Bomford for his contributions to the Company in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer.

Effective the same date, True Leaf appointed Allen Fujimoto as Chief Restructuring Officer to lead the Company through its restructuring process, and on May 3, 2020, Mr. Fujimoto was also appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer goods industry and leading complex business transformations and turnarounds for global companies to his new role.

True Leaf Brands Inc. is a wellness company for both people and their pets.

True Leaf Cannabis Inc., a division of True Leaf Brands Inc., is a Licensed Producer and owns True Leaf Campus, an 18,000 square foot facility located on a 40-acre site zoned for the cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis, as well as general industrial use, in Lumby, British Columbia.

True Leaf Pet Inc., also a division of True Leaf Brands Inc., is a global pet care company offering plant-focused wellness products that improve the quality of life for companion animals. The company is guided by its mission to "Return the Love" which was inspired by the unconditional love that pets give us every day.

