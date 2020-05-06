Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC PINK: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has seen a substantial increase in all its client metrics since the start of lockdown, from the end of February 2020:

Daily website traffic - up 300% New users - up 125% New subscribers - up 120%

Moovly has had daily website visits grow by 300% since February 2020, the result of which has been twice as many new daily active sign-ups.

In addition, based on client demand Moovly launched an integration with Facebook whereby users can publish their videos to a Facebook Page and or Group with a single click of a button. This feature is ideal when using premade templates and our "quick edit" Video Automator feature in which case Facebook promo videos, adverts etc. can be made in seconds.

Moovly has experienced exceptionally strong growth in the educational sector as Moovly provides an easy to use, affordable tool for use by teachers and students alike. The third week of April saw an increase in new paid Moovly subscribers than in all of February.

Also, Moovly was recently named the #1 video editor by M7 Innovations. For context, M7 Innovations, also named Zoom, is the number one video communication platform. This, combined with clients like Amadeus (see website for case study) and numerous other 3rd party reviews stating that Moovly has the best product on the market validates Moovly's commitment to being the best solution on the market.

Brendon Grunewald, President, provided the following comment: "The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every aspect of people's lives, including the way they communicate professionally in work and school. More and more people are relying on multimedia tools and platforms to continue working and teaching, this has led to an increase in the need for online tools to make and distribute content. Our offering is also getting increasingly known as best in the market".

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to tell marketing, communications and training stories using videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to make engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

