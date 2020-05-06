EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report Mosenergo Releases 1Q 2020 IFRS Results 06-May-2020 / 12:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* May 6, 2020 Moscow Mosenergo Releases 1Q 2020 IFRS Results Mosenergo releases unaudited consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive 3M 2019 3M 2020 Change Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 67,092 59,799 -10.9% Operating Costs(1) (54,437) (51,474) -5.4% EBITDA(2) 16,936 12,961 -23.5% Depreciation and Amortization (4,451) (5,653) +27.0% Operating Profit 12,485 7,308 -41.5% Profit for the Period 10,662 5,696 -46.6% (1) Without Depreciation and Amortization (2) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization" OJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries revenue for 1Q 2020 decreased by 10.9% year-on-year, down to RUR 59,799 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from electricity and heat sales (-14.7% and -11.2%, correspondingly), resulting from decreased operating performance and warmer weather in 2020 heating season. Operating costs for 3M 2020 decreased year-on-year by 5.4% down to RUR 51,474 mn. EBITDA amounted to RUR 12,961 mn (-23.5% year-on-year). Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1Q 2020 decreased by 46.6%, down to RUR 5,696 mn. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] 06-May-2020 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PJSC Mosenergo Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3 119526 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 957 1 957 Fax: +7 495 957 32 00 E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru Internet: www.mosenergo.ru ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 WKN: 899416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Moscow EQS News ID: 1037259 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 1037259 06-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=1037259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

