Pacific Ventures Group INC: Pacific Ventures Group's Seaport Meat Company Continues Growth with Authentic Mexican Food Chain in Southwest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACVD) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce its continued support and growth with the most authentic Mexican Food chain in the southwest.

Serving since 1993 and now with more than 55 restaurants across Arizona, California and New Mexico, the most authentic Mexican Food chain, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, has continued to see growth. These increased sales add approximately $250,000 monthly revenue or $3 million annually.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Seaport Meat Company is proud to support the growing needs of this 24-hour, fast, authentic Mexican food chain. We are pleased that they have continued to source our quality meat across their retail footprint in Arizona, California and New Mexico. Their carry out and drive thru business has outperformed during these past several weeks, while states mandate stay-at-home orders and limit restaurants to take-out and delivery. We look forward to continuing to grow along with their expansion in the southwest."

