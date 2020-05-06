ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Teams with InfinixSoft to Create a Unique Mobile Gaming App and Digital Platform

Users Compete To Win Cash & Prizes During Broadcast Quality Game Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that it signed an agreement with App developer InfinixSoft Global, LLC. to design and create a Mobile technology gaming platform. The iOS/Android App will allow users to compete and win cash and prizes, all while connected on a unique social gaming platform.

The initial programming for the technology will focus on peer-to-peer trivia gaming competitions with hosts hailing from the sports and entertainment industries.

Subject to market conditions and availability of capital, InfinixSoft will create and publish the App in Apple and Google Play Stores. The responsive website will be uploaded and deployed into an AWS Environment. The Applications and responsive website will be fed by a Ruby on Rails backend with the according API. The API will be open to be used in other sports betting platforms. The App will be developed under the following considerations: Native iOS Swift 5.0 Language with Xcode Development Environment; Native JAVA with Android Studio for Android Devices with OS 6.0+; Ruby On Rails Backend + PostgreSQL + Rest API and HTML5 + CSS 3 + Bootstrap.13

The Mobile App and corresponding digital technology will be driven by advertising and sponsorship partners and will be a free-to-play by the end user.

Clickstream intends to market the gaming platform to a wide range of target demographics interested in the live gaming market and offer several topics for the user to enjoy.

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream stated "Infinixsoft has proven to be an expert developer of native mobile Apps for iOS/Android devices and responsive HTML5 websites. We interviewed numerous companies and believe strongly that Infinixsoft will deliver the best technology for our audiences."

Tommy Sondgroth, Partner of Infinixsoft added "We see huge potential in the free to play social gaming/real prize-winning industry by developing, marketing and/or monetizing over 650 Mobile Applications. We are honored to be chosen by Clickstream to build an App that caters directly to this exciting untapped market filled with opportunity. We expect to introduce the App this year during the 3rd quarter."

ABOUT INFINIXSOFT GLOBAL, LLC.

Infinixsoft Global, LLC., developers of over 650 Mobile Applications offers strategy, business and product development (mobile, social and internet technologies) to partners and clients. Infinixsoft's website can be found at www.infinixsoft.com.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream's business operations are focused on the development of a free to play Mobile App that caters to the casual user that will spend a few seconds to interact with a gaming platform in order to win real money. Initially, ClickStream's games will be quick to play trivia games that allow users to get involved in around 20 seconds and then receive results from push notifications. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and live game shows with Hosts 2 to 4 times per month. ClickStream intends to initially monetize the App with corporate sponsors and advertisers. Clickstream's website can be found at www.clickstream.technology and twitter can be found at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC.

