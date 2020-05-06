BHD Leon selected Temenos' cloud-native, cloud-agnostic software to deliver operational excellence and provide personalized digital banking services to 1.5 million people

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that BHD Leon has chosen to implement Temenos Transact, the next generation core banking product, as part of its digital transformation program. The implementation will be conducted in two phases, migrating business lines across retail, SME, corporate and wealth management sectors from a legacy system to Temenos' cloud-native, API-first microservices-based platform. Temenos digital banking platform will enable the bank to provide improved digital services tailored to the customers' needs and gain operational resilience amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

BHD Leon aims to grow its customer base of 1.5 million by expanding in other countries in the region, including in Panama. The bank plans to expand its market share in underbanked populations by rolling out new products, such as credit and savings offerings to address the financial needs of women and small businesses. BHD Leon will run Temenos' software in the public cloud to elastically scale based on its business demands.

The Dominican Republic is the largest economy in Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the most dynamic in the region. The government has invested in ongoing financial and structural reforms in order to maintain rapid growth1. As an organization deeply committed to social responsibility, BHD Leon's contribution to creating a prosperous economy is a key initiative for the bank. The bank's mission is to improve the world by empowering individuals and businesses, driving economic and financial growth and stability, even in uncertain times.

As part of its strategy, the bank will institute a digital transformation plan that will help BHD Leon to meet the emerging needs of clients, and the demands of innovation and financial stability. With Temenos Transact, BHD Leon will automate its back office systems and processes, and achieve tangible business results. Temenos' cloud-native, cloud-agnostic core banking platform will provide increased scalability, and a 360-degree customer view to drive relationship banking. Temenos Transact leverages the cloud's elastic scalability to manage millions of accounts with the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. Once implemented, the bank will be able to quickly roll out new products to market as it responds to customer needs and expands to new countries.

Steven Puig, President, BHD Leon, commented: "We are committed to being the benchmark for banks in the Dominican Republic. Our vision for digital transformation required a partner with open technology, fast time to market, and the ability to scale. We are delighted to have found a partner that shares our vision for enabling everyone, from the student; to the small business owner; to the tourist; to the large corporation, with personalized banking services for all of their needs. Temenos' modern, open and agile technology will drive powerful change as we seek to support even more people and expand into other countries."

Enrique Ramos O'Reilly, Managing Director Latin America and the Caribbean, Temenos, said: "We are delighted to partner with a leading bank in Latin America on a project that will set the standard in digital banking for the region. More than ever, digital transformation is imperative for banks to address immediate priorities and build a sustainable business in the future. Temenos' cloud-native, cloud-agnostic software will enable BHD Leon to scale and reduce time-to-market for new products and services from months to days. Temenos Transact with its API-first, microservices-based architecture, delivers to banks the richest banking functionality, unprecedented speed, scalability, and resilience. BHD Leon's new digital banking platform will enable the bank to offer superior banking experiences and innovative services rapidly, at the pace of market demand."

Temenos has a proven track record of helping banks to digitally transform. High-performing clients using Temenos software have achieved industry-leading cost-income ratios of 26.8% and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. Temenos gives banks freedom of choice to deploy software on premise, in any public cloud, or as Temenos SaaS.

