Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 676682 ISIN: CH0012453913 Ticker-Symbol: TE8N 
Lang & Schwarz
06.05.20
15:41 Uhr
121,23 Euro
+4,60
+3,94 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,85121,6015:42
157,60157,9008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEMENOS AG121,23+3,94 %