On May 5, 2020 at 18:07 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application from SIA "Pharma Invest" on expressing the voluntary takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 67. 1. Information about the Offeror and its relationships with AS "Olainfarm": SIA "Pharma Invest" (Registration number: 40003489424; Legal address: Republikas laukums 2A, Riga, LV-1010). According to the information provided in the prospectus, the offeror does not own the shares of AS "Olainfarm". The prospectus does not contain information on persons acting in concert with the offeror or AS Olainfarm as the target company. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 6.70 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) days, from the day on which the voluntary takeover bid will start. 4. Minimum and maximum number of shares to be acquired in the offer: According to the information in the prospectus, the offeror offers to buy not less than 1 408 508 (10%) and not more than 1 408 508 (10%) shares of AS "Olainfarm". The offer becomes invalid if the shareholders together accept the offer for the number of shares, which does not reach 1 408 508 (10%) shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.