Olainfarm: Share buyout offer

JSC Olainfarm informs that on 6 May 2020 it has received Ltd. Pharma Invest, registration number 40003489424, voluntary share buyout offer and offering prospectus. The Management Board of JSC Olainfarm will prepare and announce its opinion about the offer within terms set by Financial Instrument Market Law after an announcement of share buyout offering is made.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 50 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



