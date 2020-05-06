VMRay Forges Distribution Agreement with ectacom

Leading Malware Detection Provider Signs First European Distributor Agreement to Expand Global Footprint and Support Double Digit Sales Growth

BOCHUM, Germany, May 06, 2020, a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic distribution partnership with ectacom GmbH , a leading Value Added Distributor for IT and data security solutions in the German and Polish markets. The new distribution agreement will enable ectacom to leverage VMRay's pioneering malware detection and analysis solutions to build custom end-to-end solutions that help its customers accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats.



"As cyber-attacks evolve so must cybersecurity technologies. Having such accurate and concrete solution for automated malware analysis and detection in our portfolio reflects our intention to bring true best-in-breed technologies to the DACH market," said Tomé Spasov, Chief Business Development Architect for ectacom GmbH. "The VMRay Platform monitors every interaction between malware and the target system in a virtually undetectable manner, transforming the way SOC teams handle the growing volume and diversity of threats. We are confident that VMRay's innovative approach will bring unique value to our partners and customers."



In today's dynamic threat environment, signature-based security solutions are unable to detect threats which have never been seen before. VMRay represents a radical departure from traditional malware sandbox analysis methods. Combining hypervisor-based dynamic analysis with static and real-time reputation engines, security teams can quickly detect threats and extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), while remaining invisible to malware.



"This partnership with ectocom represents our first European distribution partner and will be an important partner to VMRay as we extend our portfolio of solutions into the European, Asia Pacific, and Middle Eastern markets," said Ilijana Vavan, Chief Sales Officer for VMRay. "Ectacom has established itself as one of Western Europe's most trusted value added distributors, carefully selecting its portfolio of technology vendors in order to build customized end-to-end solutions for its customers and we are excited to count them as a partner."



About VMRay



VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company's automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay's founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com .



About Ectacom



Ectacom is Value Added Distributor for IT and data security solutions for protection against sabotage, espionage and cybercrime. The company's portfolio includes state-of-the-art solutions for endpoint and gateway security.