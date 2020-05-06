Doubleview Capital Corp.: Doubleview Announces Name Change - Amendment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBV)(OTC PINK:DBLVF) would like to amend its news release from May 05, 2020 to announce that its name change to "Doubleview Gold Corp." will be in effect on May 8, 2020 at market opening. It will trade under the new symbol "TSX.V: DBG". There will be no changes to the capital structure of the company as a result of the change. In accordance with the Company's Articles, the name change does not require approval of the shareholders. The name change is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The change of name better reflects the nature of the Company's portfolio of properties that comprises various commodities, and primarily focused on Gold. Since 2011, Doubleview has aggressively explored by drilling and technical surveys its "Hat" gold-copper porphyry property, located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The Hat property includes several highly prospective exploration targets, of which the Lisle deposit has been developed by more than thirty drill holes. Strong gold-copper mineralization is present over hundreds of metres and the deposit is open to extension in all directions.

Property photographs and details of drill holes and analyses are presented in the Doubleview website at www.doubleview.ca.

Several areas close to the Lisle deposit that have geological, geochemical and geophysical characteristics closely similar to those of the Lisle are scheduled for drill testing when work resumes. Doubleview also is reviewing several property submissions, including gold and copper deposits that may be followed up further when conditions permit.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

