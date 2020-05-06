Tri-Star Resources Plc - Issue of Equity

6 May 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, announces that, in accordance with existing contractual terms, it has today allotted 84,406 new ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 18.29p and 18,840 new Ordinary Shares at an average price of 13.27p in consideration for services provided and that were invoiced between August 2019 and April 2020.

The Company has applied for admission of the 103,246 new Ordinary Shares (the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on AIM. Dealings are expected to become effective on or around 13 May 2020 ("Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares represent approximately 0.108% of the total Ordinary Shares that are expected to be in issue.

Following Admission, the Company will have 95,276,864 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company has no shares in treasury, therefore the figure of 95,276,864 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest.