Influenza Treatment Market to Garner $1.22 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidences of influenza across the globe, increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and surge in R&D investments for discovery of new drugs have propelled the growth of the global influenza treatment market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Influenza Treatment Market by Product Type (Peramivir, Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Baloxavir Marboxil, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global influenza treatment industry was pegged at $861.5 million in 2018, and is projected to hit $1.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Major drivers for the market growth

Increase in incidences of influenza across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and rise in R&D investments for discovery of new drugs have boosted the growth of the global influenza treatment market. However, presence of substitutes for the treatment of influenza hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6471

Oseltamivir Phosphate segment dominated the market

Based on type, the oseltamivir phosphate segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global influenza treatment market. Oseltamivir is recommended by CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for early treatment of flu in people of any age, which prpells the growth of the segment. However, the baloxavir marboxil segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Baloxavir marboxil drug is effective against strains of influenza A that are resistant to oseltamivir. Thus, this makes it a preferred choice in treatment if influenza, hence boosting the growth of the segment.

The retail pharmacy segment to manifest CAGR through 2026

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global influenza treatment market. This is owing to the strong presence of retail pharmacies around the globe and convenience offered by them. The research also analyzes segments including hospital pharmacy and others.

North America held the lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around one-third of the market. This is owing to surge in prevalence of influenza infection in the region. However, the global influenza treatment market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the awareness towards early diagnosis of the medical condition for better treatment surge in the awareness towards early diagnosis of the medical condition for better treatment.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6471

Major market players

AstraZeneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V

Natco Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anti-Viral Therapies Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Skin Barrier Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg