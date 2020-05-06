Nasdaq Riga decided on May 6, 2020 to apply observation status to AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN: LV0000100501). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares takeover has been announced or the public announcement about the intention to execute such offer has been made. On May 5, 2020 at 18:07 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application from SIA "Pharma Invest" on expressing the voluntary takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 67. More information here. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com