Referring to the bulletin from Delarka Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on May 5, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 19, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: DELARK Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0005504347 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 18, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0014401063 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 19, 2020