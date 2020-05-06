Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Releases Parbec Gold Mineral Resource Estimate

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a pit constrained gold Mineral Resource Estimate for Renforth's wholly owned Parbec Property, located on the Cadillac Break, in Malartic, Quebec and contiguous to the open pit Canadian Malartic Mine. This Mineral Resource Estimate has been calculated by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, with an effective date of April 30th, 2020, using only assay data from between 2007 and Renforth's last work on the property in 2019, excluding all assay results obtained historically, or prior to 2007. Renforth has in its possession all the core from 2007 to date.

"Delivering this pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for our wholly owned Parbec Gold property to Renforth's shareholders is done with a great deal of satisfaction. Renforth awaits the results of our recently announced metallic screen work for Parbec and will use those, once received, in conjunction with this deposit model, to assess our next steps at Parbec. In Parbec Renforth has the luxury of being well positioned, on the Cadillac Break in Malartic Quebec, with accessible surface ounces in a rising gold market and is able to make our next moves with no outside pressures" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Parbec April 2020 Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate

The engineered open pit geometry has a maximum depth of 225 m and a maximum length of 1,300 m, whereas mineralization at Parbec reaches a maximum depth of 738m and is present the length of the Cadillac Break on the Property, ~1.8km.

Renforth can use the new 3D model generated with this Mineral Resource to plan future drilling at Parbec relative to the constraining pit shell.

Assay composite results used, those obtained between 2007 and 2019, were capped at 20 g/t Au in this model. Renforth has determined that there is a nugget effect present at Parbec which could impact future development, capping of the composite grade within the constraining pit shell is a prudent and conservative approach.

The Mineral Resource Estimate totals 104,500 oz of gold in 1,822,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.78 g/t Au in the Indicated classification and 177,300 oz of gold in 3,122,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.77 g/t Au in the Inferred classification as follows;

Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate (1-6) Area Classification Cut-off Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(k) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Pit Constrained Indicated 0.32 1,782 1.77 101.4 Inferred 0.32 1,997 1.56 100.3 Out-of-Pit Indicated 1.44 40 2.38 3.1 Inferred 1.44 1,125 2.13 77.0 Total Indicated 0.32 + 1.44 1,822 1.78 104.5 Inferred 0.32 + 1.44 3,122 1.77 177.3



1) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

2) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

3) The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.

4) Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model.

5) The pit constrained Au cut-off grade of 0.32 g/t Au was derived from US$1,450/oz Au price, 0.75 US$/C$ exchange rate, 95% process recovery, C$17/t process cost and C$2/t G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were C$2.50/t mineralized mining cost, $2/t waste mining cost, $1.50/t overburden mining cost and 50 degree pit slopes.

6) The out of pit Au cut-off grade of 1.44 g/t Au was derived from US$1,450/oz Au price, 0.75 US$/C$ exchange rate, 95% process recovery, C$66/t mining cost, C$17/t process cost and C$2/t G&A cost. The out of pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 1.44 g/t Au cut-off, below the constraining pit shell and within the constraining mineralized wireframes. Additionally, only groups of blocks that exhibited continuity and reasonable potential stope geometry were included. All orphaned blocks and narrow strings of blocks were excluded. The longhole stoping with backfill method was assumed for the out of pit Mineral Resource Estimate calculation.

Renforth would like to offer readers of this press release an understanding of the meaning of the Indicated and the Inferred Mineral Resource classifications. In both instances the gold ounces stated are verified to the satisfaction of the Qualified Person who authored the Mineral Resource Estimate. The difference is the level of confidence the author of the Mineral Resource Estimate has regarding the likelihood of mining, as stated in bullet #2 above the level of confidence is lower in the Inferred classification than the Indicated, it is reasonable to expect that with some amount of additional exploration Inferred ounces can be mined, whereas the Indicated ounces do not require any additional exploration, in the opinion of the Qualified Person.

Parbec Mineral Resource Gold Price and Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity

The tonnes, gold grade and contained ounces within and outside of the engineered pit shell are sensitive to an increase or decrease in their respective numbers based upon the price of gold used in the economic calculations which constrain the pit shell. In the same way a change in the price of gold used can lower or increases the gold cut-off grade used in the calculation for the Mineral Resource Estimate sensitivity, as shown below.

Sensitivity of Parbec Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate Classification Cut-off Au

(g/t) Au Price*

US$/oz Tonnes

(k) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Indicated 0.36 1,300 1,717 1.80 99.3 0.34 1,375 1,751 1.78 100.3 0.32 1,450 1,782 1.77 101.4 0.30 1,525 1,809 1.76 102.1 0.29 1,600 1,840 1.74 102.9 Inferred 0.36 1,300 1,820 1.57 92.0 0.34 1,375 1,907 1.57 96.1 0.32 1,450 1,997 1.56 100.3 0.30 1,525 2,086 1.56 104.3 0.29 1,600 2,167 1.55 107.7



*Au price used to determine Au cut-off grade for Resource Estimate sensitivity analysis.

Sensitivity of Parbec Out of Pit Mineral Resource Estimate Classification Cut-off Au

(g/t) Au Price*

US$/oz Tonnes

(k) Au

(g/t) Au

(koz) Indicated 1.61 1,300 41 2.68 3.6 1.52 1,375 41 2.52 3.3 1.44 1,450 40 2.38 3.1 1.37 1,525 43 2.26 3.1 1.31 1,600 45 2.15 3.1 Inferred 1.61 1,300 972 2.28 71.4 1.52 1,375 1,052 2.21 74.6 1.44 1,450 1,125 2.13 77.0 1.37 1,525 1,201 2.06 79.5 1.31 1,600 1,243 2.01 80.5



*Au price used to determine Au cut-off grade for Resource Estimate sensitivity analysis

This Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared as a result of a continuous disclosure review, at the request of Staff of the OSC, and supersedes the previous, Oct. 2018, Mineral Resource Estimate. This Mineral Resource Estimate, unlike the prior estimate, has been prepared on the basis of a constraining open pit shell.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Eugene Puritch P.Eng, FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. and an independent "Qualified Person" pursuant to the requirements specified in NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec Properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

