Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bundesliga Before Restart of Match Operations Without Spectators

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / The Minister President Conference of all 16 German federal states decided today that the restart and continuation of match operations in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga from the second half of the month of May 2020 onwards is justifiable provided that the health concept developed by the German Football League (DFL) and the decisions of the sports ministers of the federal states from April 28th, 2020 are taken into consideration. This will allow the Bundesliga to continue the 2019/2020 season which is suspended at present. Even though spectator participation is still prohibited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the restart of match operations will help to significantly reduce further economic damage.

The DFL itself and its 36 professional clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga shall decide on specific dates for restart of match operations in May 2020 according to the recent decisions of the Minister President Conference. In view of this new situation, the DFL has convened an extraordinary general meeting of the 36 professional clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga for May 7th, 2020.

Following this the Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will inform about further details about the restart of match operations.

