Despite regulatory tailwinds as Vectron entered FY20, COVID-19 restrictions have materially suppressed demand in the short term. The company is focused on developing and promoting digital services to its large installed base, reflecting the increasing digitalisation of the sector and representing a growing source of recurring revenues. The recent fund raise provides support for Vectron during this period of lower demand.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
