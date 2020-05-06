NEXGEL, Inc. Announces Additions to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

LANGHORNE PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / NEXGEL Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company"), a manufacturing facility located in Langhorne, PA, is expanding its core 20 year business of custom hydrogel products. The Company is looking to develop and test the most innovative and relevant chemical technologies to partner with its proprietary hydrogel processes. NEXGEL has created a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which collectively has the ability to develop new applications for multiple product offerings. NEXGEL has added Sarah Dakar and Dr. Andrew Alexander to its Scientific Advisory Board, which is chaired by Dr. Jerome Zeldis.

Sarah Dakar has over a decade of experience creating and marketing some of the world's top luxury skincare products, used by many of the world's leading tastemakers. Ms. Dakar will bring her passion, vision and commitment to excellence to a completely new line of innovative skincare products with leading edge ingredients, formulations, and delivery systems. As a Certified CBD and Phytocannabinoid expert, she has utilized the power of CBD, CBG, CBD and CBN in proprietary, high performance formulations, from acne to anti-aging, as well as pain and palliative care.

Dr. Alexander has over 25 years of drug, biotech, and medical device development experience in industrial and academic institutions. Dr. Alexander's focus has been on the development, testing and commercialization of life science products. Dr. Alexander brings a wealth of business expertise in areas such as technical operations, identifying commercialization opportunities for new technologies, FDA and EPA regulatory compliance.

Adam Levy, NEXGEL's CEO, stated, "With the additions of Sarah and Andy we have now assembled an incredible group of entrepreneurial individuals with unique and complementary talents. This team has the imagination and technical skill to create exciting new products and take them from concept all the way through to commercialization. I look forward to working with them in building the future of NEXGEL."

