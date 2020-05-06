The half-cell module has a 20.81% efficiency and is composed of 158.75 mm mono PERC cells.Chinese solar manufacturer Seraphim has launched a new shingled photovoltaic module with power output of up to 440 W. The half-cell module is manufactured by cutting 158.75mm cells into six pieces and replacing the traditional ribbon with electrical conductive adhesive, the company explained. The manufacturer added the panel has an efficiency of 20.81% and attenuation rate that is 1.7% lower than conventional modules. "If innovation is our internal strength, then this new 158 shingled module is our weapon ...

