Oil and gas business Repsol has launched Solmatch, the nation's first large solar community.From pv magazine Spain. Through its Solmatch initiative, Spanish fossil fuel company Repsol says it wants to help urban energy communities spread in its homeland. The oil and gas business plans to pay for the installation of rooftop solar panels which can then provide clean energy to energy communities. "The Solmatch communities generate powerusing solar panels installed on the roofs of the building (roofers) so that homes (matchers), located at amaximum distance of 500 meters, can connect to them and ...

