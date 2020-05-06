Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you three success stories that illustrates how businesses can tackle the impact of COVID-19 using supply chain analytics.

These success stories offer in-depth insights into Quantzig's supply chain analytics capabilities and also sheds light on the importance of leveraging analytics to tackle supply chain disruptions that are currently being witnessed across industries.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions extend beyond the capabilities of BI tools used for dashboarding and reporting to include analytics capabilities like ad hoc querying, predictive modeling, and supply chain management.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 induced supply chain disruptions, the global supply chains will require restructuring to ensure business goals and objectives are met."

Supply Chain Analytics: 3 Success Stories from the Front Lines

1: Algorithmic Logistics Route Optimization Helps A Pharma Company to Enhance Line Haul Network Efficiency By 3x

To meet the dual business objectives and adhere to the regularity needs amid the crisis proved to be costly for a Norway based pharma company. The pharmaceuticals manufacturer required a powerful logistics route optimization solution to meet the dynamic needs and tackle the supply chain disruptions. This is when the client approached us looking to leverage our supply chain analytics capabilities to optimize their logistics processes considering the real-time events including traffic, equipment availability, and market needs.

Global supply chains are witnessing major upheavals that are negatively impacting business operations across industries.

2: Tackling Coronavirus's Impact on The Canadian Grocery Retail Supply Chain with The Help Of Supply Chain Operations Analytics

In a recent engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a Canadian supermarket to help them address the issues around supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In this success story, our supply chain analytics experts share insights on how COVID-19 is weighing on the global economy and how Canadian grocery stores can become more resilient by leveraging supply chain analytics to improve supply chain operations and diversify supply chains.

Stay ahead of the curve by building and acquiring advanced supply chain analytics capabilities. Talk to our analytics experts today!

3: Redesigning the Pharma Logistics Supply Chain to Combat the Impact Of Covid-19

Quantzig recently collaborated with a Canadian Pharma Company to help them address the issues around pharma logistics and supply chain management due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. In this success story, our logistics and supply chain analytics experts offered detailed insights on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the global pharma logistics and supply chain and how pharma companies can withstand the disruptions by leveraging supply chain analytics to improvise and enhance the efficiency of pharma logistics and supply chain.

We now offer business support solutions to help you ensure business continuity while navigating the crisis. Here's more: https://bit.ly/2Wz2oky

