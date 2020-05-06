Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On April 30, 2020, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 12,411,999 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 15.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 29, 2020 to 15.07%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
George Kounelakis
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited
PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited
PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited
Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom
ENA Investment Capital LLP
Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom
Date of Notification: April 30, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: April 29, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 15.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of April 30, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
George Kounelakis
0
0
0.00%
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited
0
0
0.00%
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
0
0
0.00%
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited
0
0
0.00%
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited
0
0
0.00%
ENA Investment Capital LLP
12,345,049
12,411,999
15.07%
Total
12,345,049
12,411,999
0
15.07%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
12,411,999
15.07%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP (PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands), which is the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
