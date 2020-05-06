Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest engagement on competitor analysis solution for a frozen food packaging company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to better allocate resources and enhance their sales by 43% within the course of one year.

With technological progression and market advancements, the frozen food packaging industry continues to evolve. Moreover, the trends in packaging such as the introduction of sustainable packaging practices, convenient on-the-go packaging, clean labels, and healthy choices have gradually increased the number of new entrants into the European frozen food packaging market. This has made it vital for existing players in the European frozen food packaging market to keep track of their competitors' plan and actions and refine their existing business models to achieve maximum profitability. Therefore, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

The business challenge: The client is a frozen food packaging company based out of Europe. The entry of new players drastically increased the competition in the European frozen food packaging market. The client, therefore, was facing difficulties in competing with other major players, in terms of cost, quality, and capabilities in providing innovative packaging offerings for customers. Moreover, they were losing customers and market share to their competitors due to their inability to competitively price their products. This compelled them to reduce the price for their products, which subsequently resulted in a loss in profit margin by 7%.

Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution. By leveraging Infiniti's competitor analysis solution, the client wanted to explore ways to stay competitive in the market by distinguishing market disruptions, analyzing competitors, and developing strategic business plans.

The solution offered Our experts followed a detailed four-phased competitor analysis approach to help the client tackle the industry challenges. The initial phase of the competitor analysis engagement involved identifying businesses offering similar products and services in the European packaging industry. The next phase of our competitor analysis engagement focused on identifying the client's key competitors' customer base. In the third phase of the competitor analysis engagement, the experts focused on evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the client in comparison to their competitors. The last phase of our competitor analysis engagement involved conducting a competitive benchmarking analysis, competitor mapping, and also identifying the marketing approaches employed by the client's competitors.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped the frozen food packaging market client to:

Gain detailed insights about their end-customers, current market position, and their key competitors

Innovate their product offerings according to their customers' requirements

Apply automation solutions in their production process

Enhance their production efficiency and better manage workflow

Understand their competitors' pricing strategies and make constant changes in their pricing plans

Better allocate resources and enhance their sales by 43%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005698/en/

Contacts:

