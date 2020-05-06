Burrelles Announces Promotion of Cathy Del Colle to President

After 33 years in various leadership roles at Burrelles, Del Colle takes the helm of 132-year-old media data intelligence firm as first female president

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Media data intelligence firm Burrelles announced the promotion of Cathy Del Colle to president. Founded in 1888, Burrelles provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. Del Colle, the company's first female president, most recently served as chief customer officer. In her new role, Del Colle will lead the firm's operations and corporate strategy as Burrelles continues its rapid expansion of offerings by partnering with companies in critical niches to cultivate an industry-leading technology ecosystem of enhanced media monitoring and media intelligence tools.

"We congratulate Cathy on her promotion to president of Burrelles," said Robert C. Waggoner, chairman of the board. "It was a well-deserved recognition of the impact of her 33 years of leadership at this firm, as well as a natural next step in the rebranding and relaunch plan we kicked off in 2019. As Cathy steps into the role, we're confident that her leadership, in-depth knowledge of our clients' needs, and familiarity with the modern media landscape will prove critical assets in advancing Burrelles into our next chapter."

"Taking the helm at such a pivotal point in not only Burrelles' evolution as we carry out our corporate relaunch, but during a time of unprecedented uncertainty around the world, is a humbling experience and the professional challenge of a lifetime," said Del Colle. "I look forward to helping shape the future of Burrelles with our loyal and talented team, making Burrelles the media monitoring industry standard, ensuring our 132-year legacy continues stronger than ever."

Del Colle joined the firm in 1987 as a sales associate and quickly rose through the ranks, being promoted to regional sales manager for the Washington, D.C., area within the year. She has held positions including vice president of client services and executive vice president. In 2015, Del Colle was promoted to the role of chief customer officer and began spearheading the firm's customer relations efforts.

She has long been an advocate for women in the communications field and served on the board of the Washington Women in Public Relations as membership coordinator. Del Colle later went on to serve the organization as president. She remains an honorary member.

