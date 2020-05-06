Request a FREE Proof of Concept for Comprehensive Solution Insights

As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its supply chain network optimization engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a US-based pharma logistics services provider that offers warehousing, logistics and distribution services for medical-pharmaceutical products.

According to the supply chain analysis experts at Quantzig, "For years, pharma logistics companies have been challenged by various supply chain complexities. Today, many of them have critical new products on the brink of launch and are forced to redesign their supply chain network due to the ongoing crisis."

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the pharma logistics segment is experiencing major upheavals due to the economic downturn and the supply chain disruptions in the market. Many companies have been successful in responding proactively to these disruptions by manufacturing and marketing medicines more efficiently, but they've invested relatively little effort in re-configuring their manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management operations. However, logistics and supply chain management is just as important to driving process efficiency as it's the link between the manufacturer and the marketplace. Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions help businesses to gain actionable insights on inventory levels, efficiently meet the compliance issues and devise a robust disaster recovery plan. It also helps organizations to streamline and reshape their supply chain processes to drive better outcomes.

Supply Chain Network Optimization Engagement Overview

Quantzig's client, a US-based pharma logistics client faced several challenges due to the lack of an enterprise-wide single source of truth reliable, consistent and controlled reporting. Also, the complexities in delivering insights through complex reporting and dashboarding processes prompted them to leverage analytics to slice and dice supply chain data and optimize operations using an analytics-backed approach to supply chain network optimization. By collaborating with a team of supply chain network optimization experts and data scientists, the pharma logistics services provider was able to shorten its time to market by optimizing supply chain operations and improving process efficiency.

Quantzig's Supply chain network optimization solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a baseline scenario model to analyze the current state of the supply chain and to better understand factors impacting supply chain efficiency

To identify factors impacting supply chain efficiency.

Develop a strategic and tactical approach to decision making with enhanced visibility into pharma logistics processes, network design, sourcing, and capacity

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

