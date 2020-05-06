Regulatory News:

AudioValley, an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is pleased to announce the signature of a 2-year contract with audio streaming platform TuneIn. The contract gives Targetspot the exclusive mandate to monetise TuneIn's audio advertising space in five European countries (France, Italy, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands).

TuneIn brings together live sports, news, music and podcasts. With live, on-demand and original content, it is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned operated, partner radio stations globally and more than 5.7 million podcasts. TuneIn is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices (Apple, Google, Amazon, Sonos, Bose, etc.).

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley, says:"This latest commercial success in the European market further testifies to the solid positioning of our service offering, which will enable TuneIn to ramp up its ad revenues. Our technological and business expertise are the ideal solution for international streaming players like TuneIn: ad-serving, targeting tools, campaign management and reporting tools, footholds in local European markets and access to our network of advertisers and brands. I am convinced this agreement will enable TuneIn to fully monetise its audience!"

