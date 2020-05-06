The "Europe Printed Packaging Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European printed packaging market was valued at 58.67 USD billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 75.39 billion by 2025, while registering a CAGR of 4.2%, during the period 2020-2025.The growing technological advancements and expanding the end-user industry's packaging applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the printed packaging market in Europe. Although the advancement rates are higher in the western part of the region, the countries in Eastern Europe are also offering massive potential for the studied market vendors to expand in the region.

The printing on the Corrugated packaged products accounts for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Easy to customize, cost-effective, and sustainable are some of the major features driving the demand for corrugated packaging and printing. Many companies are also building corrugated factories in the region, which will offer massive opportunities in the studied market.

The region is also increasingly investing in labels and tags and folding carton packaging segments. Labels printing is one of the most innovative sectors in the region, which is also contributing to the studied market growth. France-based Autajon Industrial Labels produces more than 15 billion labels per year, and the company is planning to expand its capacity due to growing regional demand.

Germany is one of the largest markets in the region, owing to its dominance in the printing industry and corrugated packaging production. In developed markets, the packaging printing growth trend in nearly inline with the economic growth. However, the major potential growth opportunities come from the emerging markets.

The growing adoption of digital printing in Europe is also expanding the scope of the studied market. The digital trend is not only driven by user demand, but also fueled from the technology supplier's intent on making the most of these changing dynamics. Digital printing is gaining market share, as improvements in the economics and productivity of the technology increase the competitiveness against the analog processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (QUALITATIVE AND QUANTITAIVE ANALYSIS)

5.1 Printing Type

5.1.1 Offset Lithography

5.1.2 Gravure

5.1.3 Flexography

5.1.4 Electrophotography

5.1.5 Inkjet

5.1.6 Other Printing Types

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Corrugated and Solid Fiber Packaging

5.2.2 Cartons

5.2.3 Flexible Packaging

5.2.4 Labels

5.2.4.1 Wet-glue Labels

5.2.4.2 Pressure-sensitive Labels

5.2.4.3 Multi-part Tracking Labels

5.2.4.4 In-mold Labels

5.2.4.5 Sleeves

5.2.5 Other Product Types

5.3 Country

5.3.1 UK

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Spain

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Poland

5.3.7 Netherlands

5.3.8 Ukraine

5.3.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Duncan Print group

6.1.2 Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

6.1.3 Sonoco Products Company

6.1.4 Stora Enso Oyj

6.1.5 WestRock Company

6.1.6 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.7 International Paper Company

6.1.8 Mondi group

6.1.9 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.1.10 DS Smith PLC

6.1.11 Smurfit Kappa Group

6.1.12 AMCOR PLC

6.1.13 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

6.1.14 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJ OYJ

6.1.15 Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

6.1.16 Autajon Group

6.1.17 Huhtamaki Group

6.1.18 CCL Industries Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

