Skal International Joins the UNWTO Campaign # TravelTomorrow To Support Recovery amid COVID-19 Pandemic

At a time when the Travel & tourism industry is facing one of the greatest threats ever seen due to COVID-19, Skal International is inviting everyone to Support the recovery and join the UNWTO campaign TravelTomorrow

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has put the entire world in alarm, but without a doubt, the Tourism industry more than any other is getting a terrible impact.

The industry is experiencing an unprecedented crisis, which therefore also requires exceptional measures to be taken.

As an affiliate member of UNWTO; Skal International joins UNWTO campaign TravelTomorrow to Support the statement of calling for shared responsibility among travellers and the tourism sector around the world to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It is in these moments that we realize most that unity is strength. Skal International, with almost 15,000 members, more than 400 clubs around the world and with a presence in more than 100 countries, is the only international association that brings together all branches of the Tourism industry," said Daniela Otero, CEO of Skal International.

Otero added, "That's why we are offering as much support as possible to the Tourism sector and our members, implementing a contingency plan. On our website, we have arranged a summary of press releases, official statements, and keys from regulatory bodies and government ministries to have an objective perspective on the global situation of COVID-19 at all times, as well as useful resources of valuable content for the Tourism and Travel industry."

On the other hand, Skal International members, through different clubs and Area's Committees are also taking interesting initiatives.

Thus, Skal USA or Skal Rome (Italy), has carried out surveys to measure the impact that COVID-19 has had on Skal International members in terms of employment and income, as well as to determine the potential impact and possible actions that this crisis could have on our membership.

Other clubs such as Skal Goa (India), are working with assistance initiatives and donation of medical material through the period of lockdown… or Skal Mexico, that has also organized the campaign Quédateencasa (StayHome) with online meetings and supplies delivery to hospitals.

Political and financial commitments are essential to ensure that Tourism can lead a broader economic and social recovery, as has been demonstrated in past situations, due to the highly resilient nature of the sector and its ability to recover strongly. The coordination between Tourism and health officials to guarantee the containment of the epidemic is very important to achieve the recovery.

"The industry is preparing and analyzing some ideas: hotel reservations with the right to free cancellation, airlines' commitment to eliminate the flight change fee, strengthening customer service to solve questions, travel agencies and insurance companies will also review their policies around cancellation and insurance, and months of low-cost prices will come to tempt travelers!" said Daniela Otero, CEO of Skal International.

The recovery will be gradual and at first, there will be a preference for getaways to nearby destinations, crowds will be avoided, and everyone will worry about being more attentive to hygiene standards; something that should always be taken care of but will now take on a key role.

Travelling is already a fundamental part of the contemporary way of life, therefore the travel will continue and people will enjoy the experience, but now, perhaps, in a more conscious way.

Skal International is proud to announce its participation to the UNWTO campaign TravelTomorrow and encourages everyone sharing the passion of Travel to participate to this campaign.

Skal International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network and promoting destinations.

