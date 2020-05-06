A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article why pharma M&A is a driver of strategic repositioning

"Pharma M&A has become a common practice for companies that have non-diverse pipelines or have top revenue drugs that are nearing patent expiration and subsequent generic erosion," says a market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major sectors that is actively involved in huge mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals, both in terms of numbers of deals and the amount of money spent. Most companies in the sector, especially the big pharma consider pharma M&A as a major factor to bolster innovation and overall growth. Recent research by our pharma industry experts shows that revenues coming from innovations sourced outside of Big Pharma is currently stands at over 45%. Over the years, several large, game-changing deals have continuously and profoundly changed the competitive landscape of the sector, while smaller yet significant transactions remain an integral part of pharma industry operations.

According to industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key consideration for successful M&A include:

Achieving Successful Integration Post Pharma M&A: Approximately only 60% of pharma merger deals succeed in the long run. A successful merger is one wherein the resulting company achieves the strategic intentions driving the merger when the deal was initially formed. Mergers that fail often show traits including focusing more attention on back-office integration, cost control, and systems consolidation.

Creating business synergies : Revenue increases during pharma M&A can often more difficult to achieve and take longer than expected. During pharma mergers and acquisitions teams must develop strategies such as the degree to which the existing portfolios need to be rationalized, how teams can be used to increase efficiency, how salesforce can be consolidated to remove overlap, and how the projects of each of the brands can be enhanced.

Defining the integration strategy: The successful integration of two companies largely depends on having a consistent approach with strategic intent. Guiding principles, priorities, and governance must reflect the logic behind the merger. A reliable integration strategy must be efficient in articulating both financial and nonfinancial goals, as well as risk-mitigation strategies.

