B&H Photo Video: Aputure Adds Bi-Color 60x and Daylight-Balanced 60d Adjustable Focusing LED Lights to Light Storm Series

Photography News: Aputure has announced the Light Storm 60x and 60d adjustable focusing LED lights, as well as the Spotlight Mini Zoom 2x optical projection lens

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / B&H would like to share the announcement of Aputure's newest additions to the Light Storm series: the bi-color 60x and daylight-balanced 60d. Both lights feature precision condenser lens optics, capable of internally adjusting their beam angle from 15 to 45 degrees. Alongside the new lights is Aputure's Spotlight Mini Zoom, a projection lens that can add a 2x optical zoom to the new lights.

The 60d produces 5500K light with a CRI of 95 and TLCI of 95. It is capable of outputting up to 50,000 lux at 1 meter when set to a 15-degree spot. For those requiring color temperature control, the 60x is adjustable between 2700K and 6500K and has a CRI of 95 and TLCI of 95. When set to a 15-degree spot, the 60x can output 30,000 lux at 1 meter. Both lights can be powered via an included AC adapter or DC battery input (via V-mount, or an included dual Sony-NP-F battery plate adapter). Whatever source of power you choose, it can be mounted on the side of the light's 360-degree tilting yoke for easy access.

Aputure LS 60d Light Storm Daylight LED Light

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1560653-REG/aputure_light_storm_ls_60d.html

Highlights

15 to 45° Adjustable Beam Angle

Color Temperature: 5500K, CRI/TLCI: 95

0-100% Adjustable Brightness

Dual NP-F Battery Plate

8 Built-In Lighting Effects

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

IP54 Weatherproof

Both models include eight built-in effects: paparazzi, fireworks, lightning, faulty bulb, TV, pulsing, strobe, and explosion. The 60x also includes an effect for fire. A quiet 8 dB cooling fan minimizes audio interference when filming. Both lights are IP54 weatherproof so you can use them outdoors without fear. Barndoors are included with each light to manage spill, as well as a carrying case for protection and transport.

Aputure Light Storm LS 60x Bi-Color LED Light

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1560654-REG/aputure_light_storm_ls_60x.html

15 to 45° Adjustable Beam Angle

Color Range: 2700~6500K, CRI/TLCI: 95

0-100% Adjustable Brightness

Dual NP-F Battery Plate

9 Built-In Lighting Effects

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

IP54 Weatherproof

Accompanying the new lenses is the Spotlight Mini Zoom, a 2x optical projection lens with built-in shutters and a drop-in iris for light shaping. It is capable of a 15 to 30-degree beam angle; at 5 meters it projects a circle of 1.4 to 2.8 meters. It comes with ten M-size gobos.

