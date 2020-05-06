Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 22:04
Alkermes Announces Upcoming Presentation at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Bank of America Securities Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET (2:40 p.m. BST). The webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire