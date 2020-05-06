Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentations at the following virtual investor conferences:



BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT / 8:00 p.m. IST . Bruce Cozadd , chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

at / . , chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update. RBC Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. EDT / 6:20 p.m. IST . Daniel Swisher , president and chief operating officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of each presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of each webcast will be available for at least one week following each presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Investors:

Kathee Littrell

Vice President, Investor Relations

Ireland, +353 1 634 7887

U.S., +1 650 496 2717 Media:

Jacqueline Kirby

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations

Ireland, +353 1 697 2141

U.S., +1 215 867 4910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg