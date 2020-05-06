SpendEdge has been monitoring the global server market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of about USD 95 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 15.7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This increase in server procurement will be primarily attributed to the establishment of multiple data centers to cater to the growing demand for data storage and management services. This growing demand is a result of the widespread adoption of digital and cloud technologies and IoT across both in-house and outsourced industries such as telecommunications, software and cloud services, healthcare, manufacturing, and BFSI, and government institutions.

The growing popularity of hyperscale data centers in North America is prompting a large-scale server procurement in the region. Hyperscale data centers use thousands of servers, which are mainly utilized by social network companies and cloud providers.

Insights into server market price trends

Factors like the tumultuous trade relations between the US and China and oversupply in the market will decrease the price of NAND flash memory, a component of servers. Consequently, this will limit or lead to a decline in the overall price of servers.

The increasing competition in the market, particularly from ODM suppliers, is expected to drive the marketing cost of established suppliers in the server market.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their server procurement spend

It is imperative for buyers to conduct an in-depth TCO analysis prior to procuring servers. This analysis must include an assessment of the buyer's infrastructure requirements to support the servers and the probability of procuring the required support systems such as software licenses and operating systems. Such expenditure constitutes a significant share of the buyer's overall server procurement spend.

Category managers are advised to operate on a centralized supplier management and communication platforms that will foster better communication with suppliers on buyer's dynamic requirements and improve collaboration on the development of new product lines. This will, in turn, result in faster development cycles for new products as per the unique operating needs of buyers.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Server Market Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

The top server suppliers enlisted in this report

This Global server market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

Inspur

Cisco

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Server market spend segmentation by region

Server supply market analysis

Global Server best practices

Regional spend opportunity for Server suppliers

Server suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the Server market

Server suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives to promote an optimized Server procurement

Cost saving opportunities in the server market

