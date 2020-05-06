No Impact on Canadian Public Disclosure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (the "Company") today announced that it intends to terminate the mandatory U.S. public reporting obligations relating to its common shares. In accordance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), mandatory U.S. public reporting can be terminated because less than 5% of the trading volume of the Company's Common Shares are traded in the United States.

The Company is filing a Form 15F with the SEC today, which will immediately suspend the Company's mandatory U.S. public reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those obligations will terminate no more than 90 days after the filing of the Form 15F, barring any objections from the SEC.

The filing with the SEC and termination of mandatory U.S. public reporting obligations will have no impact on the Company's Canadian public reporting obligations. Company filings with Canadian securities regulators will continue to be made and will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it implements into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplaces.

