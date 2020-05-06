Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights

Quarterly revenues of $17.1 million, up 8.0% from the first quarter of the prior year

Quarterly net income of $9.9 million, up 6.8% from the first quarter of the prior year

$0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Mortgage portfolio of $746.5 million, 2.3% increase from December 31, 2019

High quality mortgage portfolio 83.7% of portfolio in first mortgages 92.0% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 59.0%



"The operating results for Q1 were relatively strong and even after taking a provision for mortgage losses of $1.0 million this quarter, our earnings exceeded our quarterly dividend. Our increased provision for mortgage losses is consistent with the some of the largest banks in the world, and reflects the common belief that the financial impact of COVID 19 will increase in future quarters. Notwithstanding that belief, we feel that Atrium is well positioned to endure the downturn as we have very little exposure to the hardest hit sectors- retail, hospitality and long-term care/retirement homes. In addition, the weighted average loan to value of our portfolio, at 59.0%, is the lowest since Atrium went public on the TSX in September 2012. Our strategy in Q2 is to scale back lending in the short term in order to be in a position to lend actively when the real estate market emerges from the downturn," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management today, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415, conference ID 7489378. For a replay of the conference call (available until May 20, 2020) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID 7489378.

Results of operations

Atrium ended its first quarter of 2020 with assets of $759.5 million, and revenues of $17.1 million, an increase of 8.0% from the first quarter of the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.9 million, an increase of 6.8% from the first quarter of the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.23, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, compared with $0.24 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Atrium had $743.1 million of mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2020 an increase of 2.2% from December 31, 2019. During the three month period ended March 31, 2020, $81.2 million of mortgage principal was advanced, and $64.9 million was repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2020 was 8.60%, compared to 8.81% at December 31, 2019.

In April 2020, the company collected 98% of the mortgage interest due in April, which is in line with historical collection rates.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended









March 31









2020



2019







Revenue $ 17,057

$ 15,796







Mortgage servicing and management fees

(1,777 )

(1,680 )





Other expenses

(349 )

(287 )





Provision for mortgage losses

(1,000 )

(400 )





Income before financing costs

13,931



13,429







Financing costs

(4,067 )

(4,194 )





Net income and comprehensive income $ 9,864

$ 9,235























Basic earnings per share $ 0.23

$ 0.24







Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23

$ 0.24























Dividends declared $ 9,504

$ 8,648























Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 743,070

$ 706,098







Total assets, end of period $ 759,494

$ 723,225







Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 462,249

$ 423,286









Analysis of mortgage portfolio





March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019











Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of

Property Type

Number



amount



Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)



































Low-rise residential

31

$ 197,052



26.4%



32

$ 216,144



29.6%

High-rise residential

17



191,777



25.7%



15



174,544



23.9%

Mid-rise residential

22



169,788



22.8%



21



160,456



22.0%

House and apartment

82



54,724



7.3%



91



66,083



9.1%

Condominium corporation

14



2,561



0.3%



14



2,659



0.4%

Residential portfolio

166



615,902



82.5%



173



619,886



85.0%

Commercial

21



130,574



17.5%



19



109,859



15.0%

Mortgage portfolio

187



746,476



100.0%



192



729,745



100.0%







March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



Mortgage amount



Number



Outstanding

amount



% of

Portfolio





Number





Outstanding

amount





% of

Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)







































$0 - $2,500,000

117

$ 78,174



10.5%



123



$ 84,043





11.5%

$2,500,001 - $5,000,000

25



91,981



12.3%



25





91,707





12.6%

$5,000,001 - $7,500,000

14



86,376



11.6%



15





91,685





12.6%

$7,500,001 - $10,000,000

7



63,017



8.4%



6





53,373





7.3%

$10,000,001 +

24



426,928



57.2%



23





408,937





56.0%





187

$ 746,476



100.0%



192



$ 729,745





100.0%





March 31, 2020













Weighted



Weighted



Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate Greater Toronto Area

147

$ 541,121



72.5%



62.4%



8.54% Non-GTA Ontario

22



21,446



2.9%



64.4%



8.26% Alberta

4



15,457



2.0%



74.4%



8.79% British Columbia

14



168,452



22.6%



46.1%



8.62%



187

$ 746,476



100.0%



59.0%



8.60%



























































December 31, 2019























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan to value



interest rate

Greater Toronto Area

153

$ 509,299



69.8%



64.1%



8.85%

Non-GTA Ontario

20



20,625



2.8%



57.6%



8.33%

Alberta

4



15,141



2.1%



64.0%



8.80%

British Columbia

15



184,680



25.3%



46.9%



8.77%





192

$ 729,745



100.0%



59.5%



8.81%



For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

