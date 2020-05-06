TABS Sees Sharp Uptick in Demand Amidst COVID-19; Adds New Lite Version to Digital Diligence Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / ?????In light of the COVID-19 quarantine protocols, TABS Score™ has seen a significant increase in inbound requests from both investors and startups as founders rush to secure additional or bridge capital. In response, TABS Score, the DaaS (Diligence-as-a-Service) platform that has gained rapid adoption amongst the early-stage venture community, has launched TABS Lite™ as an ultra-affordable way for startups who wish to proactively shorten their funding timeline by self-navigating the meticulous and inevitable due diligence process.

Since startups are feeling the financial effects of this sudden and harsh economic downturn, cutting out the trial-and-error part of fundraising helps gain a quicker interest of much-needed investors while also providing a detailed diagnostic report indicating areas of improvement.

"The TABS Score has helped us organize and prioritize what we need for funding, while identifying the steps necessary to improve our work flow as well," says Michael Pratt, Founder of WaaSio.

TABS Lite™ is a more cost-effective version of the TABS Suite™, delivering a company's score and valuation report within a few minutes of the assessment. TABS Lite™ has become an essential tool for investors who want to screen the tremendous amount of incoming applications, allowing them to save the Suite version for the ones they wish to vet at a deeper level.

TABS' series of complex machine learning algorithms are also providing a value add to startup service providers and venture consultants that are stretched thin trying to help all their clients.

"The way we do business has changed considerably in recent weeks as we all spend more time online than ever before," says Stuart Bernstein, CEO of Solve For X. "TABS has empowered our clients to take stock of their readiness for due diligence and build a roadmap for successful raising, allowing us to pinpoint critical areas for improvement faster than ever and establish more accurate valuations."

