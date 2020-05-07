Get your spyglass out! Educational detective game launches worldwide for curious kids to play at home

The Wollstonecraft Detective Agency: Thrilling adventure for young sleuths teaches coding, history and features famous women in STEM

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Best-selling children's book series The Wollstonecraft Detective Agency is now available as a seriously fun, mystery-solving game for ages 9 and up.

"Parents and teachers are looking for high-quality, interactive resources for kids to explore from home right now," says Mike Wozniewski, President of Hololabs, the innovative studio that released the game this week. "The Wollstonecraft Detective Agency helps children hone their reading, logic and computer programming skills by solving mysteries alongside famous historical figures."

Set in fascinating 1820s London, this new mobile game takes players into the world of a young Mary Shelley and Ada Lovelace (the first computer programmer) as they search for clues and catch "clever criminals". Humour, exploration and intrigue draw young players into brainteasers, with stories that celebrate science, history and friendship.

Available now in App Stores, this educational and playful game includes more than 20 original mysteries written by the original series author Jordan Stratford and showcases 19th century female scientists, writers and inventors. "When my daughter was 9, I wanted her to have real-life role models in STEM," says Stratford. "The game complements the book series in the recognition that kids can change the world with their curiosity and imagination."

Players can put their detective skills to the test learning to code on Ada's "bleh" machine (based on the world's first computer), investigating suspicious crates on the Thames, questioning witnesses at a popular Piccadilly tea salon and puzzling over broken printing presses in Fleet Street. Children can even collect and listen to tracks on Ada's augmented reality "Music Machine".

Features

20+ hours of story-based gameplay, plus endlessly replayable content

100+ new vocabulary words and history facts to discover and collect

Historical content with a focus on famous female scientists

Whimsical design with beautifully-detailed London neighbourhoods

neighbourhoods Multiple Mini-Activities: Hidden object searches, repair puzzles and pop "quizzlers"

