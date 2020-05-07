Technavio has been monitoring the calcium nitrate market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005876/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., San Corp., Sasol Ltd., Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sterling Chemicals, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for fertilizers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for fertilizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Fertilizers
- Wastewater Treatment
- Explosives
- Concrete
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43326
Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our calcium nitrate market report covers the following areas:
- Calcium Nitrate Market Size
- Calcium Nitrate Market Trends
- Calcium Nitrate Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in the concrete industry as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium nitrate market growth during the next few years.
Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the calcium nitrate market, including some of the vendors such as AKO KASEI Co.Ltd., Noah Technologies Corp., Nutrien Ltd., San Corp., Sasol Ltd., Shanxi Dongxing Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Sterling Chemicals, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., and Yara International ASA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the calcium nitrate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium nitrate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the calcium nitrate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the calcium nitrate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium nitrate market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Explore Technavio
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005876/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/