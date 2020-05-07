The global infrared thermometers market size is expected to decrease by USD 191.16 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13%.

Infrared thermometers detect the body temperature of a person accurately. In addition, the contactless temperature measurement feature of infrared thermometers make them ideal for reading the temperature of patients suffering from contagious diseases such as the COVID-19, as one of the key symptoms is high fever. The market is hence expected to have a positive impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases. In addition, the high level of accuracy of the infrared thermometers is anticipated to boost the growth of the infrared thermometers market.

Increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Multi-drug resistance (MDR) among microorganisms and the rise of new bacterial and viral diseases are the primary causes of infectious diseases across the world. The recent outbreak of Ebola, Zika, dengue, the Middle East respiratory syndrome, influenza, and severe acute respiratory syndrome have further increased the concerns around the health of people. In most instances of such diseases, the first symptom is the high body temperature. Infrared thermometers prove to be an efficient device for accurate and frequent body temperature measurement. Factors such as these are likely to drive the demand for infrared thermometers.

Major Five Infrared Thermometers Companies:

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. offers ECG devices, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators, surgical imaging, phototherapy, ventilators, and other medical devices. The company offers infrared thermometers under the brand BPL Accudigit.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. has business operations under two segments, such as pharmaceutical and medical. The company offers various types of infrared thermometers such as ScanTemp 440 Handheld Infrared Thermometer, Flash-Pen Infrared Thermometer, Flash III Infrared Thermometer with Laser Spotting, and others.

Fluke Corp.

Fluke Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as building infrastructure, calibration tools, electrical tools, Fluke software, and others. The company offers various types of infrared thermometers such as Fluke 64 MAX IR Thermometer, 62 MAX+ Handheld Infrared Laser Thermometer, 62 MAX Mini Infrared Thermometer, and others.

Helen of Troy Ltd.

Helen of Troy Ltd. has its business operations under various segments, such as housewares, health and home, and beauty. The company offers infrared thermometers under the brands ThermoScan and No touch touch forehead thermometer.

HORIBA Ltd.

HORIBA Ltd. operates its business under various segments, such as automotive test systems, process environmental instruments systems, medical-diagnostic instruments systems, semiconductor instruments systems, and scientific instruments systems. The company offers various types of infrared thermometers such as IT-470F-H, IT-480 Series, and IT-545 Series.

Infrared Thermometers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Non-contact infrared thermometers

Contact infrared thermometers

Infrared Thermometers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

