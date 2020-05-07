Kudelski Security Expands Business into Germany

Global cybersecurity firm hires staff to offer managed security services to German businesses

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerlandand Phoenix (AZ), USA, May 7th, 2020 -Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced its expansion into the German market, extending its unique combination of cybersecurity services and industry leading managed security solutions to enterprise clients based in Germany. The move follows three years of rapid European growth for Kudelski Security and includes hiring local German staff to support a growing base of German clients. Kudelski Security plans to leverage the offices of its parent company, the Kudelski Group, with facilities in Munich.

Kudelski Security's Managed Security Services (MSS) provide companies across industries with an effective and scalable service that protects data, whether on premise or in the cloud, and reduces threat detection and response time to days or hours. Delivered from its Cyber Fusion Center, the endpoint detection and response services are particularly relevant for the current economic context, where CISOs need to establish how best to implement safe and secure remote working.

Part of the Kudelski Group, Kudelski Security was founded almost 10 years ago. The company is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, and employs over 300 people. The Group has a total of over 30 years of experience in security and encryption and maintains an annual research and development budget of around 150 million US dollars to drive innovation across its products and services. This is particularly evident in cybersecurity where the company has earned more than 10 analyst recognitions from Gartner, Forrester, IDC and others for advanced offerings such the company's Cyber Fusion Center.

"The German market for cybersecurity in general and managed services in particular offers us and our partners much untapped revenue potential," explains Phillipe Borloz, Vice President EMEA Sales at Kudelski Security. "In order to offer companies from all sectors of industry the highest level of security, we not only improve our products and processes on a daily basis. We also take a unique approach in our industry, not only relying on technology but also on first-class consultants and security specialists for active security."

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

