THE ADECCO GROUP ISSUED CHF 225 MILLION NOTES

Zurich, Switzerland, 7 May 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, successfully issued CHF 225 million Senior Fixed-Rate 5.5-year Notes with a coupon of 0.875%.

Yesterday, the Adecco Group successfully issued CHF 225 million of 0.875% notes due 27 November 2025. The notes were issued by Adecco Group AG, within the framework of Adecco Group's Euro Medium-Term Note Programme. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The details of the notes are as follows:

2025 notes Principal amount: CHF 225 million Coupon: 0.875% p.a. Maturity: 27 November 2025 Issue price: 100.102% Redemption price: 100%

The settlement date for the notes is 27 May 2020.

Adecco Group AG is currently rated as follows by the international rating agencies:

Moody's (Baa1 stable)

Standard & Poor's (BBB+ stable)

This represents the largest of the three CHF notes outstanding for the Group after the CHF 125 million which matures in December 2020 and the CHF 100 million which matures in 2026.

Forward-looking statements

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.



About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 34,000 employees, who voted us number 11 on the Great Place to Work - World's Best Workplaces 2019 list.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by the global lead brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch + Clark, General Assembly, LHH, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.