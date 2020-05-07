Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), ("Onxeo", "the Company" or "the Group"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for its joint general meeting of May 29, 2020 and specifies the live webcast login information.

As indicated in the press release of April 27, 2020, the Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., will be held in camera, without the presence of shareholders or other persons usually eligible to attend, pursuant to the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

The General Meeting will be webcasted live (in French) via a web conferencing system, and shareholders of Onxeo are invited to login through the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=5AADA0D7-4D47-4F6A-B38F-7ADE4E1E0F40&LangLocaleID=1036

This link allows shareholders to pre-register for the General Meeting by indicating your name, first name and e-mail . They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda.

and . They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda. On May 29, 2020, they will be able to log on to this same link from 9:45 am. The meeting will start at 10:00 am sharp and they will be able to follow the presentation commented by the management of Onxeo directly on their computer.

At any time during the presentation, they will be able to send their questions via the web platform. Questions will be answered during the Q&A session.

In accordance with current regulations and the recent recommendations of the French stock-market authority (AMF), Onxeo shareholders are requested to cast their votes exclusively through mail or online voting prior to the General Meeting

online voting is available and must be used as a priority: the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS in France and Computershare in Denmark will be active as of this morning at 9 a.m.

alternatively, shareholders can also vote by postal ballot, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 24, 2020.

The voting procedure is detailed in the Shareholder handbook available through the following links:

procedure for shares traded on Euronext Paris;

procedure for shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen;

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available on the company's website, in the General Meetings section.

If you have any questions about voting procedures, please contact the Investor Relations team by e-mail at ag2020@onxeo.com.

In the event of insufficient quorum, a new meeting will be convened upon second call on June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also in camera.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company's universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506006113/en/

Contacts:

Onxeo

Valerie Leroy,

Investor Relations

investors@onxeo.com

+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98

Investor Relations Strategic Communication

Dušan Orešanský Emmanuel Huynh

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

Investor Relations US

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 2578