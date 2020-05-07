Carnival PLC - Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations

Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations

For Remaining 2020 Summer Season

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (May 6, 2020) - Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations and has therefore made the extremely difficult decision to cancel select cruises through the end of the 2020 summer season, including the following cruises and associated cruisetours:

All remaining Alaska cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

cruises on Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess All remaining Europe and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess

and Transatlantic cruises on Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess Summer Caribbean cruises and all Canada & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess

cruises and all & New England cruises on Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess Summer to Fall cruises departing from Japan on Diamond Princess

on Diamond Princess Australia -based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August

-based cruises on Sapphire Princess and Sea Princess through August July cruises sailing from Taiwan on Majestic Princess

on Majestic Princess Fall cruises sailing to Hawaii and French Polynesia on Pacific Princess through November

"As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit."

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages, who have paid Princess in full, will have the option to receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

In order to receive the above FCC no action is required.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by June 15, 2020, or they will receive the refundable Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises .

