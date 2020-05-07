Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Euronext Paris: EUROPCAR MOBILITY) (Paris:EUCAR) announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document1 (Document d'enregistrement universel) including the Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Autority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on May 6, 2020 under number D.20-0448.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French laws and regulations.

It can also be viewed or downloaded on Europcar Mobility Group's website, section "Investors"/ "Regulatory Information" (https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr/financial-documentation/registration-documents) or the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the parent company financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the information and reports referred to in Article 222-9 of the General Regulation of the AMF on corporate governance.

In the current context linked to the coronavirus pandemic around the world and in a spirit of responsibility towards all of the Group's stakeholders who are making efforts or are experiencing the effects of an unprecedented crisis, all the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board have decided to reduce their compensation as follows and as set forth in the 2019 Universal Registration Document:

A reduction of 25% of their annual fixed compensation was decided by each member of the Management Board, applicable from April 1 to December 31, 2020.

A reduction of 25% of the amount of their attendance fees for the 2020 financial year was unanimously decided by the Supervisory Board members.

A reduction of 25% of its 2019 annual fixed compensation was decided by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document also includes the following:

The new date of the Annual Shareholders meeting of Europcar Mobility Group which will be held on June 12, 2020 behind closed doors.

The absence of any distribution of a dividend for the year 2019 to be voted at the next Annual General Meeting as announced on March 23, 2020.

The description of the main terms and conditions of the financing facilities announced on May 3, 2020 entered into by the Group and its main French and international banks, for a total amount of 220 million euros with a 90% guarantee by the French State via Bpifrance.

The description of the main terms and conditions of the financing facilities entered into by the Group's Spanish subsidiaries (Europcar Spain and Goldcar Spain), for a total amount of 81.25 million euros, with a 70% guarantee by the Spanish State.

The withdrawal of the 2020 guidance as announced on March 23, 2020.

The integration by reference of the press release dated May 5, 2020 relating to the 2020 first quarter financial results, with no new guidance issued given limited visibility.

1 Please note that this document is in French. A free translation in English will be available soon for convenience purposes.

